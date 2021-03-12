Weather in Bulgaria: Warm Weekend with Spring Temperatures

This night was cold – at 2:00 a.m. the temperature in Shumen was minus 7 degrees, in Razgrad, Karnobat and Dragoman – minus 5 degrees, in Sofia, Veliko Tarnovo and Kyustendil – minus 4 degrees.

Cloudiness during the day will be changeable, but without precipitation. Temperatures will rise in the afternoon and vary in the range of 7 to 14 degrees with the highest values along the Struma River Valley. It will also be warmer on Friday in the mountains - the wind with strong gusts, but temperatures in the warm part of the day will fluctuate between 0 and 6 degrees.

The coming weekend will be warm. Light rainfalls are expected on Saturday before noon in northwestern Bulgaria, but then clouds will braek quickly. Sunday will be foggy in the early hours, but with spring temperatures in the afternoon. Occasional rain showers in some regions in the late afternoon.

From Monday the whole week will pass under the sign of several Mediterranean cyclones. The first will cross the Balkans as early as Monday bringing in heavy rainfall in many regions of the country. With the cold air sweeping from the west on Monday evening and on Tuesday, the rain will turn into snow in western Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkan region.

In the western mountain ranges, the snowfall will be heavy. Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy. The weather will remain unstable for the rest of the week – with rainfall, but without serious fluctuations in temperatures. The mornings will be cool and in afternoons the temperature will vary between 5 and 10 degrees.