Switzerland Imposed 10-Day Quarantine for Arrivals from Bulgaria

Business » TOURISM | March 12, 2021, Friday // 09:54
Switzerland introduces a mandatory 10-day quarantine for all the people who arrive from Bulgaria. The measure will come into force on March 22.

The arrivals must also show a negative PCR test.

The quarantine could be lifted no earlier than the 7th day but only after a second negative test. The entry regime is the same for the Principality of Liechtenstein.

 

