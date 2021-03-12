Switzerland Imposed 10-Day Quarantine for Arrivals from Bulgaria
Switzerland introduces a mandatory 10-day quarantine for all the people who arrive from Bulgaria. The measure will come into force on March 22.
The arrivals must also show a negative PCR test.
The quarantine could be lifted no earlier than the 7th day but only after a second negative test. The entry regime is the same for the Principality of Liechtenstein.
