Bulgarian Epidemiologist: Latent Morbidity Helps Virus Spread Like Fire

"We are racing against the virus all the time," said Prof. Yordanka Stoilova, Head of the Department of Epidemiology and Disaster Medicine at the Medical University of Plovdiv and Chief Coordinator of the Expert Council on Epidemiology in her comment on whether the public is ready for a new tightening of restrictive measures because of the spike in Covid-19morbidity. She pointed out:

"There will hardly be a moment when the public will be ready for it. The so-called “pandemic fatigue” has set in. It‘s like that all over Europe and in the world. People are really fed up, they can't wait, we have very big economic problems. Pandemics, especially acute respiratory ones, sparked by such diseases, always have enormous medical significance, huge economic importance and political impact."

Prof. Stoilova highlighted the epidemiological indicators, which she said were disturbing.

On a 14-day basis, we have an increase in morbidity, which varies widely. Most likely at the beginning of next week this index will be higher, predicts the epidemiologist in the Before All radio show.

The change in age structure of morbidity is another factor – incidence rate in people under 19 is growing, even younger children contract the disease. This is due to the highly contagious British version, which already is to blame for over 80% of cases in Bulgaria, pointed out Yordanka Stoilova.

"For now, this British strain is circulating in our country. The good thing is that a lot of things are known about it already."

"There is a latent morbidity too, people do not consult medics to be properly diagnosed or make the diagnosis on their own. This contributes to spreading the disease," she commented.

Prof. Yordanka Stoilova also emphasized the "unpredictable diversity of the clinical picture of coronavirus".