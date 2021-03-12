Bulgaria: Skipped Your Appointment for Covid-19 Vaccine? You Have to Do a Re-registration

Online registration system of those who want to get vaccinated with Covid-19 jabs has started.

This means that the so-called "green corridors" are no longer valid, at least not in the previous form. The "green corridors" are now only for people who have registered in the online system.

However, some of them do not turn up for because they have chosen an RNA vaccine, which is not currently available.

70,000 have registered in the online register so far. 30,000 are from Sofia. The main problem is that when the system was launched, people were supposed to choose from several vaccines as authorities reiterated many times, but then it became clear that the available vaccine was only AstraZeneca.

275 people have registered for the vaccination centre at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia for one day, but it is not known how many will give up by the end of the day.

However, those who have given up or missed their appointment will have to re-register in the system.

Until March 31, the schedule with appointments is fully booked for Sofia. On March 31, there are several hours left available the vaccination centre at the regional health inspectorate in Sofia, and on March 29 and 30 there are a few hours left in "Pirogov" hospital, but not in the vaccination office in the medical centre, but near the one at the directors' offices, where people avoid going to because they are afraid that while walking in the corridors hey may meet people with Covid-19.

The vaccination centres now work only for people with appointments preliminary booked in the online system. In "Pirogov" emergency hospital, there is a total of 5 - 4 vaccination spots in the medical centre and one in the area of ​​the directors’ offices. The booked appointments are in the interval from 8.00 to 17.00.