Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Growing Number of Newly Infected – 3,121 in One Day, 95 Deaths

Since the pandemic began 11,094 people have died of Covid-19 in Bulgaria. In the last 24 hours alone, the number of fatalities is 95, show the data of the Single Information Portal.

In 24 hours 3,121 are the new cases of infected. They were found after 17,277 tests. Nearly 18.1% tested positive for the day. 272,700 are the total confirmed cases since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in Bulgaria.

As of 12 May 2021, there were 39,823 active cases. There are 6,604 people in hospitals, of which 502 are in intensive care.

The most new cases are in the capital Sofia - 911, followed by Burgas - 285, Plovdiv - 255, Varna - 184. Over a 100 newly infected are also registered in the regions of Pleven - 130, Sofia region - 114, Sliven - 112, Blagoevgrad - 105, Vratsa - 102.

Incidence rate in other regions: Veliko Tarnovo - 62, Vidin - 9, Gabrovo - 36, Dobrich - 33, Kardzhali - 22, Kyustendil - 79, Lovech - 33, Montana - 55, Pazardzhik - 51, Pernik - 66, Razgrad - 14, Ruse - 60, Silistra - 63, Smolyan - 43, Stara Zagora - 91, Targovishte - 6, Haskovo - 84, Shumen - 79, Yambol - 37.

A total of 221,783 Covid-19 patients were cured, with 1,734 registered in the system in the last 24 hours alone.

324,446 are the total vaccine doses placed in Bulgaria since the start of vaccination campaign on 27 December, yesterday they were 15,301.