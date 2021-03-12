Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Growing Number of Newly Infected – 3,121 in One Day, 95 Deaths

Society » HEALTH | March 12, 2021, Friday // 08:58
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Growing Number of Newly Infected – 3,121 in One Day, 95 Deaths

Since the pandemic began 11,094 people have died of Covid-19 in Bulgaria. In the last 24 hours alone, the number of fatalities is 95, show the data of the Single Information Portal.

In 24 hours 3,121 are the new cases of infected. They were found after 17,277 tests. Nearly 18.1% tested positive for the day. 272,700 are the total confirmed cases since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in Bulgaria.

As of 12 May 2021, there were 39,823 active cases. There are 6,604 people in hospitals, of which 502 are in intensive care.

The most new cases are in the capital Sofia - 911, followed by Burgas - 285, Plovdiv - 255, Varna - 184. Over a 100 newly infected are also registered in the regions of Pleven - 130, Sofia region - 114, Sliven - 112, Blagoevgrad - 105, Vratsa - 102.

Incidence rate in other regions: Veliko Tarnovo - 62, Vidin - 9, Gabrovo - 36, Dobrich - 33, Kardzhali - 22, Kyustendil - 79, Lovech - 33, Montana - 55, Pazardzhik - 51, Pernik - 66, Razgrad - 14, Ruse - 60, Silistra - 63, Smolyan - 43, Stara Zagora - 91, Targovishte - 6, Haskovo - 84, Shumen - 79, Yambol - 37.

A total of 221,783 Covid-19 patients were cured, with 1,734 registered in the system in the last 24 hours alone.

324,446 are the total vaccine doses placed in Bulgaria since the start of vaccination campaign on 27 December, yesterday they were 15,301.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, COVID-19, case count
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria