Putin and Biden Agreed to Resume Climate Cooperation Despite Controversies

Russia and the United States have embarked on resuming climate cooperation, with Russian Presidential Climate Advisor Ruslan Edelgeriyev having held his first meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. Climate protection remains one of the few promising areas for cooperation between the two superpowers, Kommersant writes.

Moscow stepped up international climate and environment cooperation when Barack Obama was US president. However, collaboration on this front was actually suspended under Donald Trump, but Joe Biden is focused on making environmental issues a priority.

Climate cooperation between Moscow and Washington will be aimed at preserving the Arctic, reducing black carbon emissions in the region, forestry projects and nuclear energy issues related to energy transition plans, Edelgeriyev told the newspaper. "Given our countries’ science and technology capacities, joint environmental efforts by Moscow and Washington can produce positive results. They will depend on the willingnesss of both countries to interact within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement," the Russian presidential advisor pointed out.

"Despite the current disagreements, Russia, the United States, the European Union, China and India as the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases need to work together, demonstrating examples of leadership to the rest of the world the way major powers played a key role in launching global studies and realizing the dangers coming from global warming in the mid-1970s. And now, the time has come for a new era in international cooperation, which would mark a switch to green energy and the development and introduction of environmentally sound technologies," Director of the Higher School of Economics’ Center for Environment and Natural Resource Economics Georgy Safonov emphasized.