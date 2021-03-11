Elections 2021: Largest Number of Polling Stations Since 2013 Will Be Open for Bulgarian Voters Abroad

For this general election, there will be the largest number of polling stations abroad since 2013, said at a CEC briefing its member and spokesman Dimitar Dimitrov.

He added that in a few days there will be a full list with addresses. "Today we were busy with merging polling stations located close to each other," he said. "There will certainly be the highest number of polling stations abroad since 2013," he said.

With regard to voting in the UK, the Central Electoral Commission has clarified that by 13 March the number of polling stations will be specified. "Together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we will give more details about them. In general, after the conversations we have had with the Foreign Ministry it was decided that in places where more of our fellow citizens are expected to vote, but only few polling stations are to be opened, we will try to set up stations with more than one booth. We are still discussing options how to make it possible for all willing Bulgarian citizens to cast their vote," Commission‘s spokeswoman Tanya Tsaneva said. In her words, the final number of polling stations to be open abroad on 4 April has not been specified yet.

 


 

