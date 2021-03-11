BSMEPA: Bulgaria and Serbia to Scale up Joint Business Initiatives

The Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) and the Serbian Embassy in Sofia have agreed to work towards further promotion of contacts between companies of Bulgaria and Serbia, to step-up exchange of experience and knowledge for the promotion of business between the two countries through the organization of joint initiatives. This intention was declared during the meeting held today between the CEO of the Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Dr. Boyko Takov and H.E. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Jelko Jovic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia.

Among other things, the CEO of BSMEPA familiarized Ambassador Jovic with the initiatives of BSMEPA under the current circumstances, when physical events are ruled out, telling him about the experience of the agency in organizing online business forums and meetings between enterprises, as well as the activity of the Bulgaria export hub.

Within the framework of the meeting, Mr. Takov also presented the initiative of BSMEPA for the establishment of an Association of Organizations to promote business and trade in the Western Balkans. The Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises boasts excellent cooperation with the Development Agency of Serbia, as the two institutions express readiness to implement joint initiatives in 2021, such as online seminars, webinars, B2C sessions and others, which will aim to develop bilateral trade relations.

The Executive Director also told Ambassador Jovic about BSMEPA membership in the International Network for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (INSME), as well as the upcoming hosting by the Household Agency of the 17th Annual meeting of the INSME in 2021, during which the main focus will be on the development of trade and economic cooperation between the Western Balkan countries. During the Annual Meeting of INSME, organized on the initiative of BSMEPA, an international Western Balkans EXPO will also be held.

During the meeting, both sides confirmed their willingness to make efforts to intensify business contacts so as to achieve concrete positive results for the expansion of trade and economic relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Serbia.