Bulgaria: SJC Prosecutors’ College to Send Extra Info about Candidates for EU Delegated Prosecutors

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | March 11, 2021, Thursday // 09:31
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: SJC Prosecutors’ College to Send Extra Info about Candidates for EU Delegated Prosecutors

The Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council Wednesday decided to send additional information to the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) about Bulgaria's candidates for European delegated prosecutors. The decision was prompted by a letter from European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi requesting additional data on seven of the country's ten candidates.

On February 13, the Prosecutors' College elected ten European delegated prosecutors from Bulgaria to carry out investigations in this country on behalf of the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Last week, the EPPO's press centre told Bulgarian National Radio that the European Chief Prosecutor has sent a letter requesting more information about seven of them. According to an EURACTIV article dated March 4, the letter also contained remarks about these candidates and, in the words of a source from the EPPO, that was a clear sign that the EPPO is not satisfied with the seven nominations and is about to reject them.

According to a press release of the Prosecutors' College on the matter, Kovesi's letter contained only a request for additional information. It praised the timely implementation of Bulgaria's commitments in the process of selecting European delegated prosecutors, and noted that the procedure has not yet been finalized.

Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev commented that he sees no problem in the request for additional information in the course of an ongoing selection procedure.

During Wednesday's sitting of the Prosecutors' College, its members explained that the candidates they have approved are ultimately selected by the EPPO, and the request for additional information is part of the selection procedure. If the data is not enough for the corresponding candidates' appointment, an EPPO working group has the right to request extra information and subject these candidates to a hearing. Afterwards, all data are sent to the European Chief Prosecutor.

Prosecutors' College member Evgeni Ivanov commented that the whole selection procedure is above board. His colleague Kalina Chapkunova described the procedure as "completely objective and unbiased"./BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, delegated prosecutors, Laura Kovesi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria