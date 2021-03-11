Weather in Bulgaria: Rains Gradually Stop, Clouds Clear

Over the day the atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than average for March.

By midday today in most of the country rainfall will stop, lastly in the southeastern regions. From the west, clouds will temporarily break and it will clear out. Light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C. In the evening from the west-northwest clouds will gather again, according to the national weather service.

In the mountains occasional snowfalls are expected by noon. In the afternoon, the rain will stop and clouds will break for a short while. Strong winds will blow from the north. The maximum temperature at a height of 1,200 meters will be about minus 3°C, at 2,000 meters - about minus 8°C.

Before noon over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be dense and it will rain in some places. In the afternoon, the rainfall will stop and the cloud will break. Moderate northeastern wind. Maximum air temperatures: 4°-7°C. The sea water temperature is 7°-8°. Sea State 3-4.