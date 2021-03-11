Bulgarian and Macedonian Public Tv Broadcasters Signed Agreement for Cooperation

BNT Director General, Emil Koshlukov and his counterpart, Macedonian Radio and Television Director General, Maryan Tsvetkovski, signed a co-operation agreement, intending to deepen joint work, exchange of information and production.

The two broadcasters reaffirmed their good working relationship, long-term partnership and looked to the future.

"This is a contract with the Macedonian public service broadcaster, with which we hope to start working more actively, to exchange content - to show theirs on Bulgarian TV and to air Bulgarian programmes on the Macedonian TV.

And while politicians make politics, historians make history, we make TV content. We can show beautiful coverages about North Macedonia, about Ohrid, there are great places, they can see Bulgarian places. The peoples of the two countres can get to know and hear each other.That this is the way ", BNT DG, Emil Koshlukov, said.

"I am happy for our friendly relations with BNT and, as my colleague said, we will continue to exchange programmes in the field of tourism, culture, education, music, news. We want to open a correspondent office in Sofia. I hope that BNT will also open one in Skopje. So that together we can bring the tbroadcasters even closer, " said the director general of Macedonian Radio and Television, Maryan Tsvetkovski.

The co-operation also envisages introduction of innovations, qualification of staff and pooling of resources for the realization of co-productions./bnt