COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,774 New Cases
According to the data published on Unified Information Portal for March 11, the newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 2,774 from 13,691 tests performed.
Total of 1,654 were confirmed from PCR and 1,120 from antigen tests.
Over the past 24 hours: 2,531 recoveries were registered, bringing the total to date to 220,049, while 97 Covid-19 related deaths occured.
The latest cases registered in the districts are as follows:
Blagoevgrad - 112; Bourgas - 111; Varna – 153; Veliko Turnovo – 93; Vidin – 20; Vratsa - 101; Gabrovo – 54; Dobrich - 69; Kardzhali - 24; Kyustendil - 73; Lovech - 35; Montana - 43; Pazardzhik - 57; Pernik - 58; Pleven – 136; Plovdiv - 223; Razgrad - 18; Rousse - 103; Silistra - 51; Sliven - 57; Smolyan – 38; Sofia district - 121; Sofia city – 734; Stara Zagora - 107; Targovishte – 7; Haskovo - 73; Shoumen – 80; Yambol - 23.
The active cases are 38,531.
Of the total, 6,395 patients are in hospitals, 501 of them being in intensive care.
For the past 24 hours 6,995 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered , bringing the total to date to 309,145.
