COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,774 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | March 11, 2021, Thursday // 08:37
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,774 New Cases

According to the data published on Unified Information Portal for March 11, the newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 2,774 from 13,691 tests performed.

Total of 1,654 were confirmed from PCR and 1,120 from antigen tests.

Over  the past 24 hours: 2,531 recoveries were registered, bringing the total to date to 220,049, while 97 Covid-19 related deaths occured.

The latest cases registered in the districts are as follows:

Blagoevgrad - 112; Bourgas - 111; Varna – 153; Veliko Turnovo – 93; Vidin – 20; Vratsa - 101; Gabrovo – 54; Dobrich - 69; Kardzhali - 24; Kyustendil - 73; Lovech - 35; Montana - 43; Pazardzhik - 57; Pernik - 58; Pleven – 136; Plovdiv - 223; Razgrad - 18; Rousse - 103; Silistra - 51; Sliven - 57; Smolyan – 38; Sofia district - 121; Sofia city – 734; Stara Zagora - 107; Targovishte – 7; Haskovo - 73; Shoumen – 80; Yambol - 23.

The active cases are 38,531.

Of the total, 6,395 patients are in hospitals, 501 of them being in intensive care.

For the past 24 hours 6,995 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered , bringing the total to date to 309,145.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria