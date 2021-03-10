Sofia Increase Restrictions amid Surge of Covid-19 Cases

As of Friday, March 12, all students from 5th to 12th grade in Sofia will switch to online learning, and all restaurants and cafes, including those in hotels and gambling halls, will work with limited working hours until 22.00.

In-person attendance training in higher schools and in the centres for extracurricular activities is suspended. The new measures are currently introduced for a period of two weeks - from 12 to 26 March. This was decided by the Sofia Operational Headquarters (task force) at its meeting today, March 10.

At the proposal of the Head of Sofia regional health inspectorate, Dr. Penchev, consideration is being given to tightening the measures in the event of a continued increase in Covid-19 morbidity with the cessation of visits to large shopping centres and gyms.

Sofia Municipality, Sofia Health Inspectorate and Sofia police are launching intensified inspections for compliance with the measures in retail outlets, restaurants and bars, as well as in public transport.

Employers are advised to organise work from home or shifts where possible.

Visitors to care homes on the territory of Sofia Municipality are temporarily banned.

On the territory of Sofia Municipality it is forbidden to hold organized excursions, festivals and fairs, where it is planned to have gatherings of a large number of people outdoors.

Sofia coronavirus task force is proposing to the Minister of Education to postpone the dates for school competitions and olympiads, which are planned for March, including the mathematical competitions, planned for the end of the month.

According to the latest data, Sofia has crossed the threshold of 500 cases per 100,000 people. The average age of those infected with Covid-19 continues to drop and is now down to 51 years old..

The pressure on the healthcare system is also significantly increasing - in 14 days the total number of Covid-19 hospitalisations has increased by 645 people. Calls to medical emergency reporting coronavirus cases have increased by 30%.

According to the Sofia Health Inspectorate, the total number of vaccinated citizens on the territory of Sofia Municipality is more than 86,000. Vaccinations of citizens who will be members of elections commissions at the upcoming parliamentary elections and have expressed a desire to be vaccinated continue.

In the past week, the teams of Sofia police have inspected 298 retail outlets. More than 1,400 inspections were carried out by the teams of the Sofia Inspectorate in the shopping centres, checking for wearing of masks and to prevent the accumulation of a larger number of visitors. Some 1,912 checks were conducted for compliance with quarantine.