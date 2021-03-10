Family Home of Everton Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Burgled
Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen and his family were threatened with a machete during a break-in at their home, the club has confirmed.
The masked gang stole jewellery and a luxury watch from the Sweden international's house near Altrincham, Greater Manchester over the weekend.
Everton said they were "offering Robin and his family as much support as is possible".
Greater Manchester Police have been contacted regarding the burglary.
Olsen, 31, has made nine appearances for Everton since joining the Blues on a season-long loan deal from Italian club AS Roma in October.
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was targeted last month when two men stole a safe from his home in Crosby, Merseyside.
The safe, which had been forced open, was later found dumped in a car park.
