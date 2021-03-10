Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Tested Positive for Covid-19

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva tested positive for Covid-19 after a PCR test, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

She is in good general condition and will perform her duties remotely.

During the isolation she will be replaced by Deputy Minister Petko Doykov, the ministry said.

We remind that today the Single Information Portal has registered a record number of newly infected since the beginning of the year. The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last day are 3,502 documented after 17,193 tests. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 266,805. There are 38,385 active cases. Of those, 6,017 people were hospitalized, including 497 in intensive care wards.