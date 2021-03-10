Bulgaria’s Prime Minister: Within Month All Vulnerable Groups Will Be Inoculated

From today we again will vaccinate 15,000-20,000 people a day and after another month of patience the most vulnerable groups will be immunised, according to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who at today's government meeting said that the pandemic is raging at full swing in Europe and the rest of the world.

Borisov is worried that the new variants of the coronavirus are much more contagious and attack younger people as well. The additional measures that the regional task forces will implement locally in the red areas of the country with high COVID-19 morbidity will result in the normalization of the situation, Borissov is convinced, he again proudly reminded of the lenient anti-epidemic in Bulgaria in comparison with the other countries.

"Just because we have allowed a less restrictive lifestyle - a normal lifestyle, does not mean that we should not beware, be careful, not wear the masks or that we should gather in large groups", Borissov believes.

The government allocated BGN 7 million for the provision of personal protective equipment, medicinal products and disinfectant for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister ordered Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov to make the necessary arrangements so that no hospital or polyclinic remains without the required protective gear. The funds allocated today by the Council of Ministers guarantee that everything is provided in sufficient quantities.

"Let us keep on taking care of our health and the health of others, thus we will tackle the pandemic," Prime Minister Borissov urged.