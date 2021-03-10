Russian Communications Watchdog Slows down Twitter Speed over Violations of Local Laws

Society | March 10, 2021, Wednesday // 12:56
Bulgaria: Russian Communications Watchdog Slows down Twitter Speed over Violations of Local Laws

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media may block Twitter on the territory of the Russian Federation if the tech giant continues to shrug off compliance with Russian legislation to remove prohibited content, the media watchdog announced on its website on Wednesday.

"If the Twitter Internet service continues to ignore the legal requirements, these [enforcement] measures will continue in line with regulations (even going as far as imposing a block) until suicide incitement aimed at minors, child pornography, as well as information about the use of drugs are removed," the watchdog said.

On Wednesday, the federal agency took measures to initially decelerate Twitter’s loading speed by 100% on mobile gadgets and 50% on desktop devices nationwide due to the social network’s violation of Russia’s legislation.

The regulator specified that as of March 10, the social network had not removed 3,168 pieces of content containing proscribed information. It concerns tweets with information on ways of committing suicide, incitement to commit suicide, as well as child pornography and information about methods of making and using drugs. The regulator sent over 28,000 initial and repeated requests to remove these illegal links and publications.

On February 1, a law came into force in Russia, which obliges social networks to independently identify and block prohibited content. Social networks are required to take immediate action to restrict access to such prohibited information. If it is not possible to independently assess content within 24 hours, the administration of the social network must send the data to the federal media and communications watchdog./TASS

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Twitter, communications watchdog, restrictions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria