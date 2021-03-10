Teachers for Safe Education: In This Situation All Children Should Resume Remote Learning

“Given the 24 out of 28 regions that are already in the red zone on the morbidity map, a local approach cannot be applied. A decision must be taken at the national level," told BNR Lilia Stoyanova from the informal association “Techers for Safe Education”. Its members again insisted that children should stay at home for remote learning.

Stoyanova described the data on sickened and quarantined students and teachers as " frightening, to put itmildly." In the situation we are facing at the moment, it will be better for all children to study online, Stoyanova said in an interview for the show "Before Everyone" on BNR. E-schooling in Bulgaria is at an excellent level, she pointed out.

The alternation of the two forms of learning and the fact that junior students up to 4th grade attend school has led to an increase in incidence rate of coronavirus in Bulgaria, according to Stoyanova.

"No one argues whether in-person or e-learning is better in this case. This is where the necessary compromise must be made to save lives. The myths from the beginning of the epidemic that children do not become infected or have mild or asymptomatic forms of the disease are already debunked", commented Lilia Stoyanova.

In both parents and teachers, opinions are polarized, noted Lilia Stoyanova. "Some prefer schooling in-person, others worry and appeal for e-learning."

Commenting on teachers’ vaccination, she pointed out that about 30% is the proportion of teachers who want to be vaccinated. "We were listed for Phase 2 of the vaccination program. Unfortunately, however, there are still colleagues out of those 30% who have not received even a first shot," she complained.

 

 

