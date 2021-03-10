Bulgaria Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day, March 10

March 10, 2021
On March 10, Bulgaria marks the "Day of the Holocaust and Rescue of the Bulgarian Jews" and honors the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and the victims of crimes against humanity. March 10 was designated as the Holocaust Remembrance Day by decision № 105 of the Bulgarian Council of Ministers of February 19, 2003. 

In 1943, politicians and public figures from Kyustendil and Bulgarian metropolitans called on the government to oppose the planned deportation of Bulgarian Jews to the Nazi concentration camps. After 1943, nearly 50,000 Bulgarian Jews were saved.

Traditionally, various commemorative events take place in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia and other cities to mark the Day of Holocaust.

