Bulgarian President Radev Continues Work on the Three Seas Initiative Project with the EU

The Three Seas Initiative has established itself as a valuable tool for achieving economic growth and accelerating social and economic cohesion between Eastern and Western Europe. The active involvement of the European Commission will contribute to achieving this goal, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev said on March 9 during a meeting in the Presidency with Tsvetan Kyulanov - Acting Head of the EC Representation in Bulgaria.

The European Commission is one of the Three Seas' strategic partners, along with the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany. The head of state pointed out that as the rotating chair of the initiative, Bulgaria will continue to work to synchronize the Three Seas projects with EU policies.

"The Three Seas regional initiative contributes to overcoming the existing infrastructural differences and contributes to the integration of the 12 European countries in the region with Western Europe, which makes the entire European Union stronger," Rumen Radev said. He invited an EC representative at the highest level to participate in the upcoming summit in Sofia.

Acting Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria, Tsvetan Kyulanov, recalled the support of the Commission expressed by the Executive Vice-President, Margrethe Vestager, for the "Three Seas" and highlighted the progress in developing the investment fund of the initiative. He outlined opportunities for co-operation, targeting the synchronization of projects under the Three Seas initiative with the priorities set out in the EU's Recovery and Sustainability Plan./bnt