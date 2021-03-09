Johnson and Johnson Warned EU for Supply Issues with Its Vaccine

EU officials have been warned by American drugs giant Johnson & Johnson that supply issues will impact an expected deliver of around 55 million doses of its jab to the bloc.

The firm told European Commission that the shipment is "under stress" because of issues with ingredients and equipment used in the manufacturing process. Its vaccine is expected to be approved by EU regulators later this week and then rolled out across the bloc in April.

Johnson & Johnson has committed to delivering 200 million doses of its Covid jab to the EU, including Bulgaria this year.

The pharmaceutical firm's jab is considered key in the rapid roll-out of vaccines because it only requires one dose.

According to internal documents, Germany was expecting to receive 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson jab, with Italy hoping for around 7.3 million.

The firm hasn't commented on its shipments to the EU in the second quarter of this year.

Johnson & Johnson started rolling out its vaccine in the United States earlier this month.

It had a delivery target of 100 million doses by the end of May but has nearly halved its forecasts for March to 20 million doses as it ramps up production.

The European Commission, which has taken charge of the EU's joint procurement of vaccines, refused to comment.

"We don't really know how much to expect," an EU official said.

EU countries have already raised concerns over the supply of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine to the bloc.

The firm is obliged to send some European-made vaccines to the US to complete the last stage of production./express