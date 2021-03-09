Maria Bakalova is Nominated by BAFTA for "Supporting Actress"

 Maria Bakalova is one of six nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Film from the British Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (BAFTA).

She was honored for her role in the film "Borat 2". The proposals were announced today and Bakalova is in the company of Niamh Algar, Kosar Ali, Dominik Fishbeck, Ashley Madekwe and Yun-jun Yun.

The ceremony of announcing and awarding the winners is scheduled for April 10-11 and will be broadcast by the BBC.

Bakalova's nomination is the only one for the sequel to "Borat" in Great Britain.

Among the films awarded in the United States here are again the names of "Nomadland", "The Moorish", "The Trial against the Seven from Chicago" and "Minari".

