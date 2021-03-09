China Introduced Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates for Cross-border Travelers
China has launched a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies.
As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries, including Bahrain, have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people and the European Union agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi stated, that the goal of the certificate was to achieve mutual verification of information such as nucleic acid testing and vaccination, and contribute to safe and orderly interaction of people.
China has not yet announced any relaxation of quarantine restrictions for people arriving in China who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The country’s health authorities were studying issues including whether vaccinated travellers to China could be exempted from 14 days of quarantine, the state-owned Global Times reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter./Reuters
