Prototype of Bulgarian Covid-19 Vaccine is Being Tested

The Bulgarian prototype of the Covid-19 vaccine is currently being tested, with positive initial data. This was announced on the air of Bloomberg TV Bulgaria by Acad. Julian Revalski, Chairman of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS).

"So far, only one Bulgarian state-owned company has the necessary experience to implement mass production of this project. But above all, it will be a difficult task, both financially and organizationally, as clinical trials cover 30-40 thousand. people ", he revealed.

Revalski confirmed that the vaccine was financially supported by the French Pasteur Institute. He announced that the percentages of the drug's effectiveness will be announced at the annual Science for Business event, which will be held online this year.

"Business must perceive BAS (Bulgarian Academy of Science) as an R&D center. Therefore, our task is to provide an opportunity for small and medium enterprises in Bulgaria, which cannot afford their own development activities, to use BAS as such a center, "said the President of BAS.

Bulgarian business must be able to use this infrastructure to keep up with what is happening around the world. "Innovation is the future. Without it, our country will definitely not be able to move forward and we will be doomed only to catch up with the events happening outside," he said.

According to Acad. Julian Revalski, the connection between the academy and business in Bulgaria has been broken in the last 20-30 years, as large international companies that have subsidiaries in Bulgaria prefer to develop their research in their home countries.

"Small and medium-sized enterprises are the ones that have a greater interest in such activities in Bulgaria, and since they do not have enough funds, we at BAS are up to our funding to support this process," said Acad. Julian Revalski.

In connection with the upcoming event "Science for Business", the professor shared that they will present a number of developments that are able to be presented to business, as well as those that have already found application.

"Among the developments are technologies for optimization of industrial tasks, a network of microcontrollers for smart buildings and factories, a prototype of a vaccine against Covid-19, a portable device for dry decontamination of air from viruses and bacteria, and many others”./Bloomberg.bg