Health Minister: Bulgarian Tourists Will Be Quarantined upon Return from Zanzibar

More than 70% of tests made nationwide are positive for the new British version of COVID-19. There is no registered Nigerian version of the virus in Bulgaria, said in Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov during his visit to Kyustendil, as quoted by BGNES.

The Minister, who suspended his election campaign today to focus on the situation with the coronavirus in the country, announced that today four mobile teams from the Emergency Aid Center-Sofia are carrying out vaccinations in Kyustendil, and are ready to provide additional quantities of vaccines. Angelov will be in Burgas tomorrow.

The situation in this country raises concern. In several places there is a serious pressure on medical institutions. The directors of the regional health inspectorates are discussing the additional restrictive measures, Prof. Angelov said and stressed: There are no measures we would not put in place.

We are worried about all our compatriots returning from Africa, Angelov pointed out, referring to Zanzibar, the country that has been on high note in recent weeks among Bulgarian tourists.

We will take every measure we need, including introducing quarantine for returnees, Angelov announced.

In view of the situation and the increasing cases of positive Covid-19 tests, the Health Minister was adamant that the elections would be held notwithstanding. Everything has been done to ensure their safety, he said.

The Minister assured that wherever in the country it would be needed the school students will stay in their homes and return to online learning. This applies to both junior school students and kindergartens.