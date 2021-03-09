Sputnik V Creators Demand Apology from EMA for Calling Vaccine “Russian Roulette”

The creators of the Russian vaccine "Sputnik V" demand an apology from the chairman of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Christa Virtumer-Hohe, who compared the prospect of an emergency approval of the Russian vaccine in Austria, following the example of Hungary, to "Russian roulette".

“We demand a public apology from EMA's Christa Virtumer-Hohe for her negative comments about EU states directly endorsing Sputnik V.

Her comments raise serious questions about possible political interference in the current EMA review process,”the Russian vaccine author said on Twitter.

The statement stressed that the European regulator "did not allow such statements about any other vaccine."

Earlier it was reported that RDIF signed an agreement on the production of Sputnik V in Italy.

