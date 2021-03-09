Bulgaria’s Prime Minister: Further Restrictions Are Imminent If Hospitals Are Overloaded

The trend for an increase in Covid-19 cases in our country is persisting, the British version of the virus is making younger people sick and therefore, if necessary, additional measures will be put in place, the government press service announced.

On the orders of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, as of today, the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov is recalled from his leave in connection with the election campaign and will be taking full care of the fight against the spread of the virus in Bulgaria, while the acting governors will work as a matter of priority with the regional coronavirus task forces on the implementation and updating of the measures against Covid-19.

This was decided at a working meeting with Borisov, attended by Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov and the representatives of the National Operational Headquarters.

"We need to reassure the Bulgarian society that we are monitoring the situation 24/7 because the pandemic in the world is going on at full steam. Elections come and go, but life and health are now the main priority. Therefore, we will not hesitate to re-impose tougher measures, however much finances and the economy suffer," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there is no recipe for dealing with the new virus, but hospitals cannot be put at risk.

"I see that Bulgarians are tired of the measures, they want their social contacts back, but you have elected me because I can be responsible for my decisions. I am an opponent of the measures imposed with orders, but if the situation in hospitals gets out of control, we will impose further restrictions", Borissov was adamant.