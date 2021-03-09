Moderate Magnitude 4.2 Quake Hits 18 km north of Bingol, Turkey This Morning

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Bingol, Turkey, was reported only 7 minutes ago by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), considered one of the key international agencies that monitor seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a very shallow depth of 1 km beneath the epicenter in the morning on Tuesday 9 March 2021 at 11:20 am local time.

The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

Weak tremors might have been felt in Bingol (pop. 80,600) located 18 km from the epicenter, Genç (pop. 22,500) 34 km away, and Karakoçan (pop. 29,700) 43 km away.

