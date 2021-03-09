Moderate Magnitude 4.2 Quake Hits 18 km north of Bingol, Turkey This Morning
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Bingol, Turkey, was reported only 7 minutes ago by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), considered one of the key international agencies that monitor seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a very shallow depth of 1 km beneath the epicenter in the morning on Tuesday 9 March 2021 at 11:20 am local time.
The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.
Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.
Weak tremors might have been felt in Bingol (pop. 80,600) located 18 km from the epicenter, Genç (pop. 22,500) 34 km away, and Karakoçan (pop. 29,700) 43 km away.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Indian Citizen Who Forced Emergency Landing of Air France Plane in Sofia Removed from His Court Hearing
- » Bulgarian Woman Saves Elderly Couple from Fire, Loses Own Life
- » Light Earthquake Registered in Haskovo
- » Unruly Passenger Forces French Airplane to Land in Sofia
- » Another Powerful Earthquake with Different Epicenter Rocks Greece
- » More Details about Powerful Quake in Central Greece