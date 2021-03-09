March 9: Deadline for Submitting e-Applications for Voting Abroad in April 4 General Election

Politics » ELECTIONS | March 9, 2021, Tuesday // 09:56
Bulgaria: March 9: Deadline for Submitting e-Applications for Voting Abroad in April 4 General Election

Today, March 9, is the deadline for Bulgarians abroad to submit a written application form or send an electronic application through the website of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) to participate in the parliamentary elections on April 4.

The application must be signed by hand and submitted in person or sent by letter to the diplomatic or consular representation of Bulgaria in the respective country.

There may be more than one application in one letter, BNR states. Applications sent by courier service shall be deemed to have been sent "by mail as letter". Scanned applications sent by e-mail shall not be deemed to have been sent "as letter".

By February 25, Bulgarians abroad had submitted 48,477 electronic voting applications, mostly online. Paper applications are about a percent and a half of the total. The most are from Turkey, the UK and Spain. /BGNES

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians abroad, vote, application
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria