Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 150 Deaths, 2,995 Newly Infected
Yesterday, 150 patients died of COVID-19 in our country, show the data from the Single Information Portal.
In the past 24 hours, 2,995 are the newly infected registered after 17,056 tests. This means that nearly 18% of the tests taken were positive.
Currently, 38,424 are active cases, as 5,903 are admitted to hospitals and 503 of them are treated in intensive care wards.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of victims of infection is 10,764.
As cured, 1,228 people have been documented, and since the outbreak of coronavirus epidemic, there have been 214,115 who have had the infection.
Vaccinations made in the last day are 5,501. With them, the doses given are 294,132.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Forecasts: Corruption and Lack of Serious Reforms Will Keep Bulgaria Outside the Euro Area at least until 2026
- » Bulgaria: Wheat Production is Expected to be 15% Higher this Year
- » Thousands Indian Women Join Farmers' Protests on International Women's Day
- » Deputy Premier: Bulgaria’s GDP Has Grown by a Quarter in Four Years
- » Thailand Cuts Quarantine for Foreign Arrivals from 14 to 7 Days as of April
- » Russia Sends First Batch of Sputnik V Vaccine to North Macedonia