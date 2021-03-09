Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 150 Deaths, 2,995 Newly Infected

Yesterday, 150 patients died of COVID-19 in our country, show the data from the Single Information Portal.

In the past 24 hours, 2,995 are the newly infected registered after 17,056 tests. This means that nearly 18% of the tests taken were positive.

Currently, 38,424 are active cases, as 5,903 are admitted to hospitals and 503 of them are treated in intensive care wards.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of victims of infection is 10,764.

As cured, 1,228 people have been documented, and since the outbreak of coronavirus epidemic, there have been 214,115 who have had the infection.

Vaccinations made in the last day are 5,501. With them, the doses given are 294,132.



