Covid-19 Bulgaria: ER Doctors Call for Tighter Measures

Emergency doctors are pushing for the measures to be tightened, as they say the number of those infected is increasing and precautions are being largely ignored.

In the hospitals the situation is dynamic and the data on the occupied beds change quickly, so again the ambulances have to go around hospitals, commented to Nova TV Dr. Desislava Katelieva from the emergency department.

According to emergency medics, restrictions must first be introduced where it is easiest to get infected - restaurants, gyms, shopping malls. These measures are not economically convenient, but the pandemic is also economically dangerous, said Dr. Katelieva.

Meanwhile the pediatrician Dr. Kamen Lisichki told that the virus is affecting more younger children. He added that the youngest child he treated was 40 days old and had been infected after a large family reunion.

In response to a question, Dr. Lisichki said that children under 4 should not wear masks, and there are already countries where the limit is 7 years.

The pediatrician's advice is to test children for cold or flu symptoms, because this is the only way to find out if your child has coronavirus.

Kamen Lisichki recommended in the event of rashes, accompanied by abdominal pain and severely inflamed eyes, seeking medical attention is a must.