Covid-19 Bulgaria: Sharp Increase of Cases, 150 People Deceased

A huge jump in the new cases of coronavirus has been registered in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria - 2,995. Their number is a record since the beginning of this year and is the highest since December 11. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal.

17,056 tests were performed, of which 8,402 were PCR and 8,654 were genetic. Respectively, 16.6% and 18.4% were positive for coronavirus.

The number of registered cured of coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours was 1,228.

The number of active cases of the infection in Bulgaria increased to 38,424 and is the highest since January 18.

Hospitalized patients with moderate and severe forms of Covid-19 increased to 5,903.

Of these, 503 are in intensive care units.

In the past 24hrs, there have been reported 150 deaths of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the country, or the most deaths since January 4. Thus, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic in Bulgaria reached 10,764.

The number of vaccines administered during the past 24 hours is 5,501.

For the past two weeks the number of new cases of Covid-19 per 100 thousand population reached 355.5, if the results of all tests are taken into account and 203.6, with PCR tests only are taken into account, so Bulgaria is again in the red zone of spread of the infection.