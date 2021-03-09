Weather: A Snow Front and Cold Will Hit Bulgaria by Friday

Today the clouds from the west-northwest will increase and by the evening they will reach the southeastern regions.

In Western Bulgaria there will be some rain, which in the evening on the high fields and in the northwestern regions will begin to turn into snow.

A light, moderate east-northeast wind will blow in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 7 ° and 12 °. Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month and will remain almost unchanged.

During the night before Wednesday, the precipitation will cover Central Bulgaria, and in the North-West it will intensify and will be mostly snow.

In the next 72 hours, the Balkans will fall into the zone of a passing Mediterranean cyclone.

On Wednesday, the rain will continue to the east, and in the evening in the westernmost regions it will stop.

The wind from the north will intensify, which will blow a colder air. More significant snow cover will accumulate in Northwestern Bulgaria and in some regions of the Northeast.

A yellow code for snowfall has been announced for Wednesday in the entire western half of the country and the North without the Black Sea coast.

The dangers are related to potential snowfalls, slippery and icy roads.

On Thursday, by noon, the precipitation will decrease and in most places it will stop.

Friday morning will be frosty with temperatures between minus 5 ° and minus 10 ° in some areas. It will warm up quickly during the day. During the weekend the clouds will be dynamic with conditions for light and insignificant rain showers on Saturday. Fog will form in the lowlands on Sunday morning. However, both days will be warm with daily temperatures around 10 ° -15 °.