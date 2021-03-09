First Ever Robotic Operation in Bulgaria to Remove a Tumor of the Pancreas

The first robotic operation in Bulgaria on a pancreatic tumor was performed by a team of Prof. Kiril Draganov, Head of the Clinic of Liver-Bile, Pancreatic and General Surgery at City Clinic - Tokuda Hospital.

The team performed partial removal of the pancreas using a Da Vinci robot on a 59-year-old patient with a neuroendocrine tumor. The precise minimally invasive operation is the first of its kind in the country.

The patient recovered quickly and was discharged without complications a few days after the intervention, the health institution confirmed.

An important part of the medical care is the diagnostic clarification and the preoperative assessment.

This diagnostic assessment allows the operation to be performed even more minimally invasively - by preserving the spleen, which is usually removed with more advanced surgery. The robotic intervention with the latest generation of the Da Vinci surgical system - the Xi model, contributes to the extremely precise and high-quality excision of the part of the pancreas affected by the tumor and the preservation of all healthy structures.

The recovery and the postoperative process for the patient go smoothly and without problems.

Neuroendocrine tumors of the pancreas originate from the endocrine cells of the gland, concentrated in the so-called. islet cells, so they are also called islet cell tumors.

They are less common than pancreatic carcinoma, which originates in the exocrine parts of the gland.

They may not cause symptoms or cause a number of different complaints, depending on whether they are functional and secrete hormones. In most cases, timely definitive removal of these tumors is very important because malignancies often metastasize to the liver, which worsens the patient's prognosis.

The expansion of robotic surgery with "Da Vinci" at Tokuda Hospital with the inclusion of abdominal surgery in the specialties that apply it, became a fact in early 2019. The update with the latest version of advanced technology in the hospital at the end of last year allows its wider application in this direction, which means more and better treatment options for a number of surgical conditions.