Indian Citizen Who Forced Emergency Landing of Air France Plane in Sofia Removed from His Court Hearing

The court removed from the court hearing the Indian citizen, who was detained for violent actions on board an Air France plane, flying over our country on a route from Paris to Delhi.

On Friday night, the plane landed at Sofia Airport because of the troubled passenger, who was detained and taken into custody.

Prosecutors have charged him with endangering the lives and health of passengers. At today's hearing, the Indian citizen did not stop speaking loudly in the courtroom and did not want to remain silent to start the court proceedings.

Therefore, after repeated warnings, the court removed the accused, who had been taken out by Security officers and would be returned to the courtroom for the reading of the court's decision on his measure.

The 29-year-old foreigner was prosecuted for a crime committed by him under an article of the Criminal Code. The pre-trial proceedings in the case were initiated after on 05.03.2021 the accused endangered the security of the aircraft performing a flight from Paris to Delhi.

The man was rioting, showing aggression by attacking passengers from the cabin and a crew member. As a result of his actions, the captain of the plane decided to divert the flight and make an emergency landing at Sofia Airport, according to the prosecutor's office.

Witnesses to the incident have been questioned so far - the flight commander and crew members. In their testimony, they stated that the foreigner had shown indecent behavior towards the passengers, which is why he was reprimanded.

The man then headed for the cockpit, hitting its walls, attacking one of the pilots.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office will ask the court to appoint a forensic psychiatric examination of the accused.