Bulgarian Minister of Health - the New Variant of the Coronavirus Has Been Registered in over 70% of the New Cases

Kostadin Angelov said that the health authorities will decide within days to impose new measures in the most affected areas of the coronavirus in the country.

After several hours of discussions with representatives of the Regional Health Inspectorates (RHI) and representatives of the National Operations and Vaccination Headquarters.

The measures will probably not be unified, as the morbidity in the districts is different, Angelov was quoted as saying by BNR.

"The measures that were discussed were different, such as wearing masks outside in the open, introducing an earlier evening closing time for nightclubs, puting students out in an electronic environment, restricting access to shopping malls, gyms. We also discussed imposing quarantine.”

It is only a matter of days before we have a final decision on the measures that will be imposed at the regional or national level," Angelov said. The Minister of Health also said that the new variant of the coronavirus was registered in over 70% of the newly infected and added that the medical establishments were prepared for the growth of the patients.

On Thursday, the "green corridors" will be restored again. "The areas in which we have a morbidity of over 300 per 100,000 people are about 8. This includes Kyustendil, Burgas, Sofia, Shumen and Burgas," Angelov said.