Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva Wins Recognition as One of 100 Most Influential Women

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva was ranked in 18th place in this year’s Forbes’ ranking of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

The list includes world leaders in various roles.

For the 10th consecutive year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes the No. 1 spot. President of the European Central Bank, maintains her position at No. 2 on this year’s ranking. U.S. Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Melinda Gates, co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, are among the top 5 in this year’s ranking.

This is another recognition for Kristalina Georgieva.

Earlier this month, she was included in Bloomberg's list of the most influential people of 2020 in the "finance" category, and in September she became one of the 100 most influential people of the year in the prestigious ranking of TIME magazine, in the category “Titans”.