Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva Wins Recognition as One of 100 Most Influential Women

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | March 8, 2021, Monday // 17:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva Wins Recognition as One of 100 Most Influential Women

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva was ranked in 18th place in this year’s Forbes’ ranking of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

The list includes world leaders in various roles.

For the 10th consecutive year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes the No. 1 spot. President of the European Central Bank, maintains her position at No. 2 on this year’s ranking. U.S. Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Melinda Gates, co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, are among the top 5 in this year’s ranking.

This is another recognition for Kristalina Georgieva.

Earlier this month, she was included in Bloomberg's list of the most influential people of 2020 in the "finance" category, and in September she became one of the 100 most influential people of the year in the prestigious ranking of TIME magazine, in the category “Titans”.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, top 100, influential women
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria