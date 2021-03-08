Plovdiv Traffic Police Congratulates Lady Drivers on March 8, Hand out Flowers
The police in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv continues its March 8 tradition called "Flower on the road". Women drivers are stopped not for inspection, but to be given a flower for the International Women’s Day.
Plovdiv police spokesperson, Tanya Kostadinova, said they would also give a heart-shaped card to remind the ladies that someone was waiting for them to get home safe.
Police inspector, Botyo Girginov, added that in this way the police show respect for women and remind them of how important they are.
