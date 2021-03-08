Bulgaria’s Ivailo Kalfin Becomes Director of Eurofound

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | March 8, 2021, Monday // 16:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ivailo Kalfin Becomes Director of Eurofound

Ivailo Kalfin has been elected Executive Director of the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound), the Bulgarian Labour and Social Policy Ministry said in a press release on Friday. Kalfin’s bid, which was backed by the Ministry on behalf of the Bulgarian Government, was approved by a convincing majority at a meeting of the Eurofound Management Board on March 5. Eurofound, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a EU agency providing knowledge to help develop social, employment and work-related policies. It researches social, employment and work-related topics, communicates the results and conclusions of its research to EU and national policymakers to help them make policies to improve living and working conditions, develop employment policies and promote social dialogue, and facilitates knowledge sharing among and between people involved in this area at EU level and nationally. Kalfin, 57, is a qualified economist, having graduated from Sofia’s University of National and World Economy and earning a master’s degree in International Banking from the Loughborough University in the UK. He was Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in the Sergei Stanishev Cabinet (2005-2009), Member of the European Parliament (2009-2014), and Deputy Prime Minister for Demographic and Social Policy and Minister of Labour and Social Policy in the second Boyko Borissov Cabinet (2014-2016). He was elected to three Bulgarian parliaments. Kalfin ran for President as a candidate of the Bulgarian Socialist Party in 2011, when he reached the second round of voting, and as an independent candidate in 2016. Speaks English, French, Russian and Spanish. Married, with one daughter.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurofound, Director, Ivailo Kalfin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria