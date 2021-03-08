Bulgarian Woman Saves Elderly Couple from Fire, Loses Own Life

A 57-year-old Bulgarian woman died in a fire that broke out this morning in a house in Battipaglia, in the province of Salerno.

The victim worked as a caregiver employed by two spouses aged 88 and 86.

The investigators, according to an initial reconstruction, hypothesize that the woman spent herself to save the two elderly people but then returned to the house to try to recover something, unable to get out due to the flames and fumes and thus losing her life.

The two spouses were rescued and hospitalized in Battipaglia but their conditions do not cause concern.

