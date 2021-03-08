Maria Bakalova Grabs Critic’s Choice Award, Praised as Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova was ecstatic on Sunday when she was awarded the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards.

The 24-year-old Bulgarian actress had been praised by critics and audiences alike for her hilarious turn in the movie, which marked her American film debut.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's ceremony was the event's first ever one to take place both virtually and in-person, with Taye Diggs hosting for the third year in a row.

Maria put on a busty display in a low-cut black dress with a gorgeous diamond-studded bow hanging down her midriff.

She had her blonde locks elegantly tied back and held with a sparkling jeweled headband.

'I cannot believe this is happening, really,' she gushed, before speaking in her native language.

'Growing up in Burgas, Bulgaria, it's really hard to believe that I'm standing here — well, sitting here right now,' she continued, awestruck.

'You can think about being ready to seize your moment but you cannot do it unless you're given a chance,' she continued.

'Sacha, you gave me that chance,' she said, addressing her costar Sacha Baron Cohen. 'So thank you for the unwavering support and for trusting me. This award is for every little kid wherever you are from. Your dreams are valid no matter how huge. Dare to achieve them and you will.'

Presenting the award virtually was Lord Of The Rings star Orlando Bloom.

On her Instagram account, Bakalova shared a better view of her elegant black gown as she wished her competitors good luck in her caption.

The rising actress was competed against seasoned veterans, including Amanda Seyfriend for Mank, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Ellen Burstyn for Pieces Of A Woman and Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari.