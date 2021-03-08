On March 8 Bulgarian Feminist Mobilization Group Will Rally for Gender Equality and Women’s Rights

A march for women's rights mottoed Always on the Front Line organizes today the informal group "Feminist Mobilization". This is a team that fights for social, economic and political gender equality. For the fifth year in a row, they invite all those who wish to join them on March 8.

Kamelia Tzeneva commented the the topic in "Our Day" radio talk show.

'What we're trying to demonstrate is that there's still a very long way to go for gender equality before tulips and hyacinths are really enough to mark this day.'

"Our march starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Council of Ministers in Independence Square. All what those who want to join in have to do is show up. We'll start off at 7:00 p.m. We have chosen the place because it is symbolic, it is in the heart of Sofia and we hope that people will join us. We will proceed to the Ministry of Justice because it is one of the institutions from which a number of changes have to come related to issues that the society pretends not to see."

"This year we focus on the fact that in a number of the key sectors that came to the fore during the pandemic, mainly women are employed: 75% of people in care sector are women, 95% of people employed in urban sanitation are women and this work continues to be considered less important and with lower pay."

'Most of us work full-time, then we go home and start doing home chores that continues to be extremely unequally distributed among family members and that's considered a natural thing.'

"A number of things have to happen. It seems to me basically that these things are not considered as problems yet. Politicians don't recognize them as specific issues at all, we don't see much about them in the media. We see statistics on how during the pandemic domestic violence and gender-based violence increased. It shows that there is work to be done in every sector."

"Education is no less important and there should be awareness campaigns. We need to move towards creating social policies that combat the economic dependence of many women. This limits their capabilities in thousands of ways."

"The idea is that everyone can get involved in person. We welcome all kinds of people. We are open to anyone who is interested in these issues."