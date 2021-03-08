Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Vaccination Campaign Is Picking up Speed

Nearly 60,000 people have registered online to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told journalists on Sunday. The e-registration system has been subjected to persistent hacking attacks, he said and added: "Apparently, someone really wants us to fail, but that is not going to happen". The vaccine rollout is progressing at a good speed and, if this trend continues, the goal of inoculating 70 per cent of the population will be achieved by this summer's end, Angelov said.



He went on to say that despite the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases, there is no cause for concern. Hospitals will

withstand the pressure, they have everything they need, Angelov stressed. According to him, currently there are no infection hotbeds in Bulgaria; there are places where all hospital beds are occupied and transformation are underway to increase the beds' number. This is the case in Kyustendil, Bourgas, Shoumen, and several healthcare institutions in Sofia.



There are already talks in Europe about a Bulgarian model for solving the COVID-19 crisis, Angelov told journalists. He

explained this with Bulgaria's success in achieving the best results in terms of coronavirus incidence and morbidity rates,

despite the anti-epidemic measures in the country being less stringent. At the start of the vaccination campaign, Bulgaria did

two things which other countries are now beginning to apply: inoculations with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 55+ and additional slots for the immunization of non-priority groups of the population (the so-called green corridors), the Minister pointed out.



Angelov also said that the vaccination of election commission members at all levels should be finalized by March 10.



Those working in the tourism branch will be a priority in the process of mass vaccination, he added. Work is actively being carried out to ensure a successful summer season, the idea being to ensure the maximum safety of both foreign and Bulgarian tourists.