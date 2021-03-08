Happy Women’s Day, Dear Ladies!

We wish you to be always beautiful and tender because you are those who make us rise every morning with the thought that life has a meaning!

Every year on March 8, we see men on the street with bouquets of flowers – for the beloved, the mother, the colleague, the neighbor. Women dress festively, smile more than on the ordinary days, make plans for where they will spend Women's Day. They are glad that there is a day when they can feel special, pamper themselves and have fun.

There are also those opposed to the holiday who feel uncomfortable with this planned and expected attention from men. They believe that the woman should be respected and honored not only on March 8, but also on March 7th, and on the 9th, on any day of the year. Both sides have a right. But why is March 8th celebrated as Women's Day? What is the history of the holiday?

It is believed that this day is commemorated mainly in the countries of Eastern Europe and Russia. It is no coincidence that some of the opponents of the holiday define it as political, and therefore ignore it. In fact, for the first time, Women's Day was celebrated on February 23, 1909, in the United States at the initiative of the American Socialist Party.

After the Socialist Party of America organized a Women's Day in New York City, German delegates Clara Zetkin, Käte Duncker, Paula Thiede and others proposed at the 1910 International Socialist Woman's Conference that "a special Women's Day" be organized annually. After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there. The day was then predominantly celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries until it was adopted by the feminist movement in about 1967. The United Nations began celebrating the day in 1977.

Commemoration of International Women's Day today ranges from being a public holiday in some countries to being largely ignored elsewhere. In some places, it is a day of protest; in others, it is a day that celebrates womanhood.