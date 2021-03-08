Light Earthquake Registered in Haskovo

An earthquake measuring 2,9 on the Richter scale was registered in the region of Haskovo, southern Bulgaria.

The earth tremor was felt at 1.38 a.m. tonight with an epicenter 12 km southeast of Haskovo and 66 km south of Stara Zagora,

at a depth of 2 km. There are no reports of material damage, the European Seismological Centre said. /BGNES