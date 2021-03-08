Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 497 Newly Infected, 385 Recovered

Over the past 24 hours, 497 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country, data from the single information portal shows.

Within the same period 2,971 diagnostic tests were made - 1652 PCR and 1319 antigen. The positives are close to 17%.

Yesterday, 1,513 doses of vaccine have been given, and since the beginning of the immunization campaign - 288,631.

As of March 8, there were 36,807 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 21 patients have died of COVID-19, as 385 were cured.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 10,614 Covid deaths in our country, 212,887 people have recovered.

The number of patients admitted to hospital continues to grow - to date, there are 5,629 hospitalized, with 452 patients in intensive care wards.

The total number of confirmed carriers of Sars-CoV-2 virus in Bulgaria is 260 308, of whom 10455 are medics.

The most are the newly registered cases in Sofia, Burgas and Varna.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 12 new cases, Burgas - 15, Varna - 23, Veliko Tarnovo - 9, Vidin - 0, Vratsa - 26, Gabrovo - 1, Dobrich - 21, Kardzhali - 3, Kyustendil - 10, Lovech - 8, Montana - 0, Pazardzhik - 22, Pernik - 13, Pleven - 29, Plovdiv - 30, Razgrad - 10, Ruse - 15, Silistra - 7, Sliven - 18, Smolyan - 8, Sofia-city - 160, Sofia-region - 21, Stara Zagora - 8, Targovishte - 6, Haskovo - 9 , Shumen - 4, Yambol - 9.

 

 

 

 

 

