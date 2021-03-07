Unruly Passenger Forces French Airplane to Land in Sofia

March 7, 2021, Sunday
Bulgaria: Unruly Passenger Forces French Airplane to Land in Sofia pixabay.com

An Air France airplane flying over Bulgaria from Paris to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Sofia airport, BTA reports.

The reason was an unruly passenger onboard who turned violent, attacked members of the crew, hit a steward and banged on the door of the flight crew compartment. Prosecutor’s office sources say that the passenger, who is Indian, has been detained for 24 hours. He has been appointed a public defender and provided an interpreter. The embassy of India in Sofia has been informed of the incident. 

