Covid-19: All hospitals in Sofia Suspend Scheduled non-urgent Admissions and Surgical Procedures

From Monday, March 8, the scheduled admissions in all hospitals in Sofia will be suspended, an Order issued on March 5 by the head of Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate, Dancho Penchev, says.

Scheduled non-emergency admissions and surgical operations in all hospitals and oncological centers on the territory of Sofia-city is suspended, except for the activities related to transplantation of organs, tissues and cells, diagnostics and treatment of patients with oncological and oncohematological diseases, assisted reproduction activities and births, regardless of the method of delivery, rehabilitation activities, long-term treatment and psychiatric care, the order said.

Visits to patients in hospitals on the territory of Sofia-city are prohibited, except for visits of patients in terminal stage of an ilness. The prohibition does not apply to the control bodies in carrying out their control activity.

The temporary anti-epidemic measures will be changed depending on the development of the epidemic situation on the territory of Sofia-city, the order states.

During a meeting of Sofia Operational Headquarters held today in connection with the COVID – 19 pandemic, the director of the Sofia RHI Dr. Dancho Penchev presented data that the number of cases in Sofia is more than 440 per 100,000 people.

Vaccines are currently being administered to those who have registered in the sectional election commissions. It is carried out according to lists submitted by the regional administrations of Sofia Municipality and approved and distributed by the Sofia RHI. The immunizations will continue on Saturday and Sunday, and will take place in "Pirogov" emergency hospital, Military Medical Academy and Alexandrovska Hospital in Sofia.

Stepped-up inspections for compliance with anti-epidemic measures in retail outlets, food chains, shops, restaurants and cafes, as well as in public transport continue.

According to the director of Sofia Regional directorate of the Ministry of interior, senior commissioner Georgi Hadjiev, last week the police carried out 366 inspections for compliance with anti-epidemic measures, during which 43 acts for established violations, 113 police orders and 307 warning protocols were issued.

The teams of the Sofia Inspectorate have carried out more than 900 inspections of retail outlets in the last two days, of which 68 food chains, and 5 acts for established violations have been drawn up.

Disinfection of public transport stops as well as vehicles continues./Bnt