Covid-19: Serbia Closes Shops, Bars and Restaurants After Sharp Increase of Cases

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 6, 2021, Saturday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Covid-19: Serbia Closes Shops, Bars and Restaurants After Sharp Increase of Cases

The country has registered more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19.
Due to the increase in the number of newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia, the national crisis headquarters announced today the closure of shops and restaurants from Saturday to Monday, BTA reports.
 
On Saturday, all stores will be open until 12 o'clock, and from 12 to 6 o'clock on Monday only the shops for groceries, medicines and fuels will be open.
 
As of Monday, high schools are moving to distance learning. The crisis headquarters will meet again on Monday to discuss the situation and measures against the virus. Restrictions recommended by headquarters must be approved at a government meeting.
 
In the last 24 hours, 4,071 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia and 17 patients with COVID-19 have died. 166 patients are on a respirator.
 
The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic reached 478,878, deaths became 4,525. So far, 1,613,682 doses of vaccine have been given in the country, with 592,903 people receiving a second dose.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria