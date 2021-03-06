Covid-19: Serbia Closes Shops, Bars and Restaurants After Sharp Increase of Cases

The country has registered more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Due to the increase in the number of newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia, the national crisis headquarters announced today the closure of shops and restaurants from Saturday to Monday, BTA reports.

On Saturday, all stores will be open until 12 o'clock, and from 12 to 6 o'clock on Monday only the shops for groceries, medicines and fuels will be open.

As of Monday, high schools are moving to distance learning. The crisis headquarters will meet again on Monday to discuss the situation and measures against the virus. Restrictions recommended by headquarters must be approved at a government meeting.

In the last 24 hours, 4,071 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia and 17 patients with COVID-19 have died. 166 patients are on a respirator.

The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic reached 478,878, deaths became 4,525. So far, 1,613,682 doses of vaccine have been given in the country, with 592,903 people receiving a second dose.