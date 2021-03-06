Weather in Bulgaria - Cold and Rain

A cold atmospheric front will pass through the country today. Daily temperatures will drop significantly and the maximum will be from 3 to 4 degrees in Northeastern Bulgaria to 11-12 degrees in the southern regions, announced the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The weather will be mostly cloudy, in places, in the eastern half of the country and in the mountainous areas, there will be light rainfall.

In Sofia it is already raining.

As temperatures drop in the northeastern regions, the rain will mix with snow. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind, in the eastern half of the country - a northeast wind.

Over the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy with rain showers. A moderate to strong wind from the north-northeast will blow.

Maximum air temperatures will be 6-9 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 7-9 degrees.

The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains it will be cloudy, in places - with snowfall. A moderate to strong wind from west-northwest will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters - about 2 degrees, at 2000 meters - about -4.